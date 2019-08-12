2020 Billboard Music Awards Date Set On NBC

Click to Skip Ad
Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Rob Latour/Shutterstock

NBC has staked out a spring Wednesday for next year’s Billboard Music Awards. The 2020 edition is set air live from 8-11 PM ET, with the telecast delayed at 8 PM in the West.

A host and musical performers will be named later, the network said. Kelly Clarkson has emceed the trophy show each of the past two years. Dick Clark Productions again is producing.

In its move to Wednesday night this year, the show averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+same day ratings, easily topping the Big 4 networks on May 1. NBC noted that it delivered the net’s top-rated in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since December 7, 2016.

The 2020 show will mark NBC’s third consecutive year airing the program.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

The big winners at this year’s Billboard Music Awards in early May included Drake, Ariana Grande, BTS, Cardi B — who led the field with 21 nominations — and Ed Sheeran.

