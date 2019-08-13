‘13 Reasons Why’: Netflix Orders Fourth & Final Season Of Controversial Drama As Season Three Returns On August 23

Netflix’s controversial drama 13 Reasons Why has been handed a fourth and final season ahead of the launch of season three on August 23.

The third season bows later this month as the SVOD service revealed that the fourth season, which is already in production, will be its last.

This comes after Netflix made the decision last month to edit a scene from the season one finale that depicted one of the characters taking her own life. The nearly three-minute scene, which showed actress Katherine Langford’s character Hannah take a razor blade to one of her wrists while sitting in a bathtub, was edited following complaints. It’s understood that there will be no scenes of suicide in season three, which consists of 13 episodes.

Brian Yorkey serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of season three alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman.

Coming eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. See trailer below.

In season three Dylan Minnette returns as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, and introducing Grace Saif as Ani.

The premiere date of season three comes as Netflix has commissioned a fourth and final season of the Paramount Television and Anonymous Content drama.

The season will feature the core cast’s graduation from Liberty High with Yorkey serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer alongside Teefey, Laiblin, Gomez and Gorman.