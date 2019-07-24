‘Younger’ Renewed For Season 7 By TV Land

Darren Star’s Younger will keep going on TV Land. The Viacom network has picked up a seventh season of the hit comedy series halfway through its Season 6 run. With the renewal, Younger becomes TV Land’s longest running original series, surpassing Hot In Cleveland, and one of the longest-running cable sitcoms.

Younger’s sixth season, which debuted June 12, logged the series’ highest-rated season premiere in People 25-54 and Women 25-54 demos. It was also up +23% year-to-year among total viewers, drawing 1.3 million viewers.

Coming off a fifth season that ranked as its highest-rated ever among adults 18-49, Younger remains the top cable sitcom for the third year in a row among W25-54 and W18-49.

TV Land

“Season after season, Younger has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base,” said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. “We love this talented and amazing cast and can’t wait to see what Darren has in store for season seven.”

Younger established TV Land as destination for single-camera comedies and has consistently grown its ratings season after season. The show was supposed to move to sibling Paramount Network for Season 6 before the decision was reversed and Younger remained on its original network.

Younger, the only remaining original scripted series on TV Land, stars Sutton Foster, with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. It follows follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In season six, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Hermann) is no longer running the business.

Over the years, Younger has expanded into a multiplatform franchise, including after-show Getting Younger, the Younger Uncovered podcast; and two books published by Simon & Schuster.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series. Star is about to start production on his new Paramount Network series, dramedy Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.