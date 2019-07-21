There will be a fourth season for DC Universe’s popular teenage superhero animated series Young Justice: Outsiders.

Creators and producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti announced the renewal and screened a new episode of the popular series today at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Weisman and Vietti said production is already underway on the fourth installment.

The animated series follows the teenage superheroes of the DC Universe as they come of age in an animated world of superpowers, supervillains and super secrets. In the new season, the team faces its greatest challenge as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.

Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) executive prodcues Young Justice: Outsiders from Warner Bros. Animation.