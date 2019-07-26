‘Yellowstone’: Forrie J. Smith Upped To Series Regular; John Emmet Tracy To Recur On Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Forrie J. Smith, who has recurred as Lloyd on Yellowstone since season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season, and John Emmet Tracy (iZombie) is set for a recurring role on Paramount Network’s flagship drama series starring Kevin Costner.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which is under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park.

Yellowstone Paramount Network

Smith has appeared in a total of 13 episodes as Lloyd Pierce, cow boss for John Dutton.

Tracy will play Ellis Steele, a chief litigator whose firm represents Fortune 500 companies in land-acquisition deals. Steele is extremely intelligent — the kind of person who will smile as he stabs you in the back.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

A ratings juggernaut, Yellowstone Season 2 is the No. 1 cable show of the summer and is averaging nearly 5 million viewers per episode.

Tracy also can be seen as Enzo Lambert on the CW drama iZombie, which wraps its run next week. He’s repped by KC Talent and Allagash Entertainment.

Smith’s additional credits include Hell or High Water and Rambo III. He’s repped by The O’ Agency.