Yahoo! Sports Kicks Off NFL Short-Form Series ‘Play It Forward’ From Bright Bay Creative

Yahoo! Sports is kicking off a short-form doc series featuring NFL stars from Bright Bay Creative.

The digital platform is launching Play It Forward today, July 15, which will feature the likes of Antonio Brown, Adrian Peterson and Desean Jackson.

There will be two 11-minute episodes each week on Mondays and Thursdays for eight weeks across the off-season. It will give viewers a glimpse into the players’ rise to the top and the ways they like give back to the people who have supported them along the way.

Stories include the Griffin brothers playing catch with dolphins, before splashing cash on high-end jewelry for their mom; Brown hitting the gym with his trusted trainer and nutritionist to whom he gifts a custom chef’s knife designed by the legendary Johnny Dang and Kirk Cousins giving a tour of his in-laws’ house before buying his entire offensive line new BBQ grills. Other athletes also include Jay Ajayi, Devonta Freeman, Keenan Allen, Devin Funchess, Golden Tate, Calvin Ridley, Chris Carson, Gerald McCoy and Emmanuel Sanders.

It is produced by Bright Bay Creative, the nascent production company run by former Ice Road Truckers producer Brandon Killion and his wife Jill, in association with Complex Networks.

Brandon Killion said, “Play It Forward is every football fan’s dream: no host, no agenda, no filter. The series is about a day in the life of the game’s top players, and for us at Bright Bay it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase premium short-form content that can cut through the clutter.”