‘Wynonna Earp’ To Begin Production On Season 4 For 2020 Premiere On Syfy

The Wynonna Earp fandom can finally rejoice. There will be a fourth season of the popular series based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith. IDW Entertainment, in partnership with Syfy, Space and Seven24 Films, said today that production on Season 4 is scheduled to begin later this year for premiere in summer 2020 on Syfy in the U.S. and Space in Canada. That will make for a two-year gap between seasons 3 and 4.

The fourth season of Wynonna Earp was delayed by issues with funding at IDW, which earlier in the year said that it was in danger of losing money on the show. (The parent company IDW Media Holdings continues to face financial challenges, recently reporting a net loss of $3.7 million for second quarter of 2019.) Some of the difficulties stemmed from the series losing its international distribution deal with Netflix after the first two seasons.

Cineflix Studios has now come aboard to co-produce and Cineflix Rights will handle international sales for the series for the upcoming season. Additionally, I hear Syfy also has stepped up and has agreed to pay a higher license fee for Season 4 than what the network is contractually obligated to in order to help get the season made.

With the additional cash infusion, IDW is proceeding with production on Season 4 and has made new deals with the cast to return.

“Wynonna Earp – the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” said Lydia Antonini, President, IDW Entertainment. “From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere

The start-of-production news comes a year after a fourth season pickup of Wynonna Earp by Syfy was announced at Comic-Con last summer. In fact, Syfy had ordered two seasons (4 and 5), as revealed in IDW’s public filing of December 21, 2018, and remains committed to airing both, sources said.

“Syfy has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere,” the network said in a statement. “To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on Syfy.”

Wynonna Earp, winner of the 2018 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, follows the life of the great, great granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of famous lawman Wyatt Earp. Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell also star.

Since premiering in 2016, the show has amassed a devoted LGBTQ following for its positive and inclusive representation.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp, and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can,” said Emily Andras, Showrunner and Executive Producer. “This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness.”

Known for having one of the most active social media communities – from arranging fan conventions around the world to raising money for LGBTQ charities – the critically praised series has received and been nominated for numerous awards including Canadian Screen Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Directors Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Canada and Alberta Film & Television Awards.

Seven24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, serve as Executive Producers along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.