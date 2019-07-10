WWE Female Superstars To Headline Quibi Unscripted Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi is entering the world of women’s wrestling with unscripted series Fight Like A Girl, toplined by WWE Superstars, from WWE Studios and Critical Content.

In each episode, Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer of WWE, pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences, to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out. Shot at WWE’s Performance Center, Quibi says “each episode features a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change their lives forever.”



Fight Like A Girl is produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content for Quibi. Executive Producers are Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.