Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

New ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Casts Its First Three Leads

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney TV Studios Shakeup: Moran Out, Davis & Cassidy Among Promotions

Read the full story

WWE Female Superstars To Headline Quibi Unscripted Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’

Punk'd and Singled Out revivals on Quibi
Quibi

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi is entering the world of women’s wrestling with unscripted series Fight Like A Girl, toplined by WWE Superstars, from WWE Studios and Critical Content.

In each episode, Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer of WWE, pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences, to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out. Shot at WWE’s Performance Center, Quibi says “each episode features a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change their lives forever.”

Fight Like A Girl is produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content for Quibi. Executive Producers are Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad