World Cup Soccer: US Women Win 2-0, Repeat As Champions

The United States women are once again the champions of World Cup soccer, taking down the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth World Cup title and second championship in a row.

The championship game in Lyon, France saw US star Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle score second-half goals, with Rapinoe breaking the scoreless tie in the 61st minute with a penalty kick. Lavelle followed with a run up the center in the 69th minute.

The US team will be remembered for its skill, but not its charm. It was criticized for overt and somewhat tasteless displays of poor sportsmanship following goals, including Alex Morgan’s infamous tea sipping after a score against England.

Now it remains to be seen if the team will – as many of its players suggest – reject an invitation to the White House, if one is forthcoming. President Trump has been coy about the invite, no doubt reacting to statements by the players.

For the tournament, striker Alex Morgan tied for the lead with six goals. The Netherlands was the only team to keep the United States off the scoreboard, but ultimately fell to the relentless pressure of the US attack. The US team beatThailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain, France and England before the Netherlands victory finale.