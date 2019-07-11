Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead In Netflix Thriller ‘Kate’

Netflix announced today that three-time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson has joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead for the forthcoming assassin thriller Kate.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) and written by Umair Aleem, Kate follows a ruthless criminal operative — who has been irreversibly poisoned — that has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Bryan Unkeless (I, Tonya, Bright, Birds of Prey), Kelly McCormick (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw), Patrick Newall (Dhaka, The Old Man And The Gun) will serve as producers. Executive producers are David Leitch and Scott Morgan.

Harrelson recently starred in the Netflix feature The Highwaymen opposite Kevin Costner. He also appeared as Archie Bunker in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. He recently wrapped Zombieland: Double Tap. Also on Harrelson’s movie slate is Roland Emmerich’s WWII film Midway where he will star as Admiral Chester Nimitz. Deadline recently broke the news that Harrelson will team with Luke Davies for The Most Dangerous Man. He is set to executive producer and star in the limited series based on the critically acclaimed book of the same title by Bill Minutaglio and Steven L. Davis which follows Timothy Leary’s daring prison escape and run from the law in 1970.

Harrelson is repped by CAA.