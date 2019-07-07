Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton And Hollywood React To Women’s World Cup Win

The United States women’s soccer team triumphed today taking the Women’s World Cup crown after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 for its second championship in a row and its fourth championship overall. It didn’t take too long for politicians and Hollywood to tweet out their congratulations — but it took Donald Trump a couple of hours to say something on his favorite social media platform.
“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup!” he tweeted. “Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!”
The tweet comes after a very public feud between him and team member Megan Rapinoe who said she refused to visit the White House if they would win the World’s Cup.
Many others including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and even Melania Trump tweeted their congratulations to the U.S. Women’s soccer team as soon as the team won. Presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders as well as members of Hollywood sent out their celebratory tweets before Trump as well with Regina King and Ava DuVernay pointing out the pay disparity the U.S. women’s soccer team would be winning after the victory compared to the U.S. men’s soccer team

