Women’s World Cup: England’s Defeat By USA Scores Ratings Win To Become Most Watched Show Of The Year In UK

England’s defeat by the USA in the Women’s World Cup was a devastating result for the Lionesses but it was a ratings hit. The game, which aired on BBC One in the UK, peaked with an audience of 11.7M, making it the most watched show of the year.

More than half – 50.8% – of television audiences tuned in to see England lose in dramatic fashion to the USA.

It was the highest rating in the UK for a Women’s World Cup game, with the previous record being set in the quarter-final win over Norway, which was watched by 7.6M. Ratings have increased over the tournament, with England’s 2-1win over Scotland watched by 6.1M and its 3-0 win over Cameroon watched by 6.9M.

The game took the ratings crown from Line of Duty, which saw its fifth season opener watched by 8M people.

England now play Sweden or Holland in the third-place play-off on Saturday with the USA taking on the winner of that game in the final. It came after Steph Houghton’s late penalty was saved by Alyssa Naeher and was quickly followed by a sending off for Millie Bright.

For the USA, Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored the goals either side of Ellen White’s equalizer with another England goal ruled out for offside by the video review.