How To Watch U.S.-Netherlands In The Women’s World Cup Final

Today’s women’s World Cup final will see the U.S. and Netherlands go head to head in Lyon, France. Kick off will be from 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

Sunday coverage begins at 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PST on FS1 with the World Cup Live pre-show starting one hour before kick-off. You’ll also be able to see the game live on Telemundo in Spanish and via online stream at fuboTV.

The anticipated match will pit the reigning world champions and heavily favored U.S team against the defending European champions, the Netherlands, who are a team on the rise.

The USA becomes the first side to reach three consecutive World Cup finals – they played Japan in 2011 and 2015. They are also rolling through a World Cup record of 11 successive wins.

Team USA’s 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals gave Fox its best result of the tournament. The game drew 7.03 million total viewers to the network’s broadcast, making it the most watched soccer game on English-language TV since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

It is unclear at this stage how much talismanic winger Megan Rapinoe will feature for the U.S. after she sat out the semifinal with an injury. Rapinoe was outspoken in the build-up to today’s game, criticizing soccer’s governing body FIFA for scheduling two more big games on the same day as the women’s final. South America’s Copa America final featuring Brazil and Peru and the Gold Cup final featuring the U.S. men’s team and Mexico will also kick off today.