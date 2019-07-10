Witchcraft Acquires Psychological Horror ‘She Came Back’ As Part Of Their Underepresented Writer Mandate

EXCLUSIVE: Witchcraft Motion Picture Company announced today that they have acquired the rights to the psychological horror She Came Back from screenwriter Emily Renee Bennett. Witchcraft’s Rod Blackhurst (Director of Netflix’s Amanda Knox) and Noah Lang (Producer of The Climb, Cannes 2019 Un Certain Regard Coup de Coeur Award Winner) will fast-track the feature as the first project optioned under the company’s new underrepresented writer mandate. Blackhurst is set to direct.

Described as if The Haunting Of Hill House took place at The Overlook Hotel, She Came Back is a is a film about a young woman haunted by the childhood murder of her young sister, and who, upon returning to her hometown, discovers that her sister might not be dead after all.

“She Came Back is a film about mental illness, addiction, guilt, and a strong and vulnerable woman’s struggle for identity,” said Blackhurst and Lang in a joint statement. “It represents the sort of elevated genre material that is attractive to audiences and is rich with thematic material to be mined and represented emotionally and visually alongside a strong lead actress – the kind of storytelling that is unfortunately rare in the genre space which we’re excited to empower and produce.”

As mentioned, She Came Back is the first project optioned under Witchcraft Motion Picture Company’s underrepresented writer mandate. The mandate, which aims to produce one-three projects per year from new writers, aims to find original material from underrepresented writers who the traditional industry ecosystem overlooks, through a free online submission system.

Blackhurst and Lang founded Witchcraft Motion Picture Company after the success of their 2016 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award winner Here Alone and the development of the The White room, which was acquired in January 2019 by Amblin Partners, with Evan Hayes of Ace Content, and The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona producing. The pair have teamed up again with Here Alone scribe David Ebeltoft and producer Noah Haeussner for the southern soaked crime thriller Blood For Dust, which is currently casting.

Witchcraft Motion Picture Company is represented by UTA. Blackhurst is represented by UTA, Gotham Group, and Victoria Cook and Iddo Arad at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Bennett is represented by Bohemia Group.