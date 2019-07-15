‘Winos’: Thomas Lennon To Write & Star In Vineyard Workplace Comedy For Quibi

Quibi’s busy month continues as it pops the cork on another shortform series announcement. The Odd Couple and Reno 911! alum Thomas Lennon is set to create, write, executive produce and star in Winos, a workplace comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s digital platform.
The logline: After failing spectacularly in Silicon Valley, a misguided entrepreneur moves one valley over into wine country and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success. Winos follows the antics of this ragtag group of employees who have no business running a winery.
Peter Principato of Artists First also is serving as an executive producer on the series. No other cast or crew was announced. Lennon is repped by Artists First, UTA, Jackoway Austen and Rogers & Cowan.
Quibi has been on a content tear the past week. Along with Winos, the platform has Since July 8 has announced a Varsity Blues revival, the female-wrestling docuseries Fight Like a Girl, Darren Criss musical comedy Royalties, Peter Farrelly comedy The Now, drama series The Fugitive,psychological thriller Blood Orange and a pair of series from Doug Liman’s 30 Ninjas: sci-fi drama Don’t Look Deeper and quasi-superhero tale Crazy Talented.
