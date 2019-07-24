SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

As the executive who greenlit the Deadwood movie, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said “never say never” when it comes to a Season 3 of Big Little Lies.

“My sense having approached a Season 2 skeptically, what became clear is that there was a story to tell about what happens (after Season 1), after a big lie like that,” he said Wednesday at summer TCA.

Season 2, which wrapped Sunday, ends with The Monterey Five turning themselves in to police after pushing the husband of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) down the stairs in Season 1. The season finale drew a total of 3.1 million viewers, and the season averaged 10 million viewers per episode in gross audience.

“To me on the face of it, there’s no obvious place to go,” said Bloys, “but this is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, and if they said ‘we have the greatest take’, I’d listen to them. I’d be open.”

Big Little Lies Season 2 will be in consideration for next year’s Primetime Emmys. The first season won eight Emmys including for outstanding limited series, best actress limited series (Kidman) and best supporting actor limited series (Alexander Skarsgard) and supporting actress limited series (Laura Dern).