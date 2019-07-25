‘Will & Grace’ Farewell: Cast, Producers Break The News And Salute The Fans

The news is slowly leaking out about the end of the long-running Will & Grace sitcom, and while the cast seemed prepared for it, it still marks a sad time and the end of a comedy era.

The show returned to NBC for its revived Season 9 to big ratings, leading to the expansion of the initial order and a two-season renewal for Seasons 10 and 11, which was expected to be its last. That expectation was met today in the announcement that the coming season would be the series last.

Some cast and producer reactions to the news:

For all “Will & Grace" fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you. ❤️ Love to you all.

Sean pic.twitter.com/VJHCl5P3iW — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) July 25, 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were… https://t.co/MuMUuTFt68 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 25, 2019

Well, we’re taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude… and on our own terms. Season 3 of #WillandGrace (well, season 11!) will be our grand finale… and it’s gonna be FANTASTIC. @WillAndGrace @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @MeganMullally @MaxMutchnick pic.twitter.com/UTcXv2gByO — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) July 25, 2019