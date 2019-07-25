Click to Skip Ad
‘Will & Grace’ Farewell: Cast, Producers Break The News And Salute The Fans

NBC

The news is slowly leaking out about the end of the long-running Will & Grace sitcom, and while the cast seemed prepared for it, it still marks a sad time and the end of a comedy era.

The show returned to NBC for its revived Season 9 to big ratings, leading to the expansion of the initial order and a two-season renewal for Seasons 10 and 11, which was expected to be its last. That expectation was met today in the announcement that the coming season would be the series last.

Some cast and producer reactions to the news:

