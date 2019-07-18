Whitney Cummings Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Whitney creator and 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings has signed with UTA.

The multihyphenate comedian, actor, writer, producer and director Cummings is best known for creating and starring in her self-titled NBC series Whitney, as well as co-writing and co-creating the Emmy-nominated series 2 Broke Girls, which ran for six seasons on CBS.

Up next, Cummings will release her Netflix stand-up special Can I Touch It on July 30. Her previous comedy specials received critical acclaim including HBO’s I’m Your Girlfriend, Comedy Central’s Whitney Cummings: I Love You and Money Shot, the latter which was nominated for an American Comedy Award.

Cummings is next set to star and executive produce the half-hour comedy Good People, which she co-created with Lee Daniels for Amazon. Her previous TV credits include roles in several comedy series including NBC’s Undateable, IFC’s Maron, Comedy Central’s Workaholics and Comedy Central Roasts, among others.

On the film side, Cummings made her directorial debut with the feature adaptation of The Female Brain, which she co-wrote and starred opposite Toby Kebbell, Cecily Strong, Beanie Feldstein and Sofia Vergara. Cummings has also appeared in Warner Bros’s Unforgettable, Netflix’s The Ridiculous 6, Miramax’s The Wedding Ringer and Columbia Pictures’ Made of Honor.

Also an accomplished author, Cummings’ debut novel I’m Fine…And Other Lies, a humorous and honest look at her anxiety and codependency disorder, was well-received when released in 2017.

Cummings continues to be represented by Jackoway Tyerman.