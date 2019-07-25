‘When The Street Lights Go On’ From Paramount TV & Anonymous Content Lands Quibi Series Order

EXCLUSIVE: When The Street Lights Go On‘s long road to the screen has come to a happy end. Quibi has given a series order to the project, a coming-of-age murder mystery adapted from the Black List feature script by writers Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe. The project hails from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content. When the Lights Go On was previously adapted to series by Hulu where it went to pilot in 2016.

Written by O’Keefe and Hutton and directed by Rebecca Thomas, in When The Lights Go On, after the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

O’Keefe, Hutton and Thomas executive produce. Tariq Merhab and Chad Hamilton executive produce for Anonymous Content.

When The Street Lights Go On was written years ago as a feature script by Hutton and O’Keefe, then-21-year-old students at AFI. Anonymous optioned the script with director Brett Morgen. In 2012, they developed it as a $7 million feature but, despite attaching a name young star and the script ranking second on the 2011 Black List only behind The Imitation Game, they couldn’t secure financing.

In 2013, Paramount TV, which has a deal with Anonymous, offered to develop the project as a TV series. The script was tweaked and sold to Hulu, which greenlighted a pilot. When the pilot did not go to series, Paramount TV and Anonymous tried finding a new home for it; the pilot even had a screening at Sundance.

The companies remained high on When The Street Lights Go On. The new incarnation will be completely rewritten with a new cast.

Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's short-form digital service, launches April 2020.