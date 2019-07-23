WGA West Officer And Board Candidates Include Supporters And Opponents Of Guild’s Stance Vs. Agencies

The final list of candidates in the WGA West’s upcoming election has been unveiled, giving members a clear choice between supporters and opponents of the guild’s current course in its 102-day standoff with Hollywood’s talent agencies. New board candidates include high-profile names like Power‘s Courtney Kemp, the Arrowverse’s Marc Guggenheim, The Affair‘s Sarah Treem and Wonder Woman’s Jason Fuchs. Ballots won’t be counted until September 16.

As previously reported, incumbent president David A. Goodman, one of the leaders of the guild’s attempts to realign the agency business, will face two challengers opposed to the guild’s hardline strategy: Phyllis Nagy and William Schmidt.

Nagy, who’s been one of the most outspoken members opposed to the direction the guild has taken, is teamed with Craig Mazin, who’s running for vice president, and Nick Jones, Jr., who’s running for secretary-treasurer.

The two other candidates for vice president are Carl Gottlieb and incumbent Marjorie David, both of whom were selected to run by the guild’s nominating committee. David is a member of the guild’s agency negotiating committee, and Gottlieb is a former three-term vp and two-term secretary-treasurer.

The two other candidates for secretary-treasurer are Evette Vargas and Michele Mulroney, who is a member of the agency negotiating committee. They were both selected by the nominating committee.

Twenty-one candidates are vying for eight open seats on the guild’s board of directors, including Nicole Yorkin and Angelina Burnett, who serve on the agency negotiating committee, and Meredith Stiehm, who is a named plaintiff in the guild’s antitrust suit against CAA. Incumbent Luvh Rakhe is also seeking reelection. They all received the endorsement of the nominating committee.

Candidates running by petition include Kemp, Guggenheim, Treem, Fuchs, along with Nicholas Kazan and Ed Herro.

The other board candidates selected by the nominating committee are Alvaro Rodriguez, Rasheed Newson, Liz Alper, Ashley Edward Miller, Joshua Hale Fialkov, Dante W. Harper, Robb Chavis, Chris Roessner, Zoe Marshall, Rob Forman, Mike Mariano and Ayelet Waldman.

Two of the 17 board candidates previously announced are no longer running for the eight open seats: Mazin, who is now up for Vice President, and Mike Mariano.