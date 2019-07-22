WGA Sets Writers Guild Awards 2019-20 Timeline

The WGA has set the key dates for its 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards. The annual dual ceremonies at the Edisaon Ballroom in New York and Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles are set for Saturday, February 1.
TV noms will be announced December 5, and film noms are due January 6.
The trophy show’s date is more than two weeks earlier that the 2019 awards due to this awards season’s truncated schedule set by the Oscars.
The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, promotional, and graphic animation categories.
Here is the full timeline for the 2020 Writers Guild Awards:
JULY
Monday July 22
Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, New), TV-Radio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW).
OCTOBER
Friday, October 11
Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)
NOVEMBER
Friday, November 1
Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins
Friday, November 15
Deadline for submissions: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary)
Monday, November. 25
Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting
DECEMBER
Thursday, December 5
Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced
Monday, December 9
Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting begins
JANUARY
Thursday, January 2
Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting
Monday, January 6
Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) Nominations Announced
Tuesday, January 7
Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins
Friday, January 10
The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series
Sunday, January 19
Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
January TBA
“And the Nominees Are…”: Writers Guild Awards nominees panel – Venue: NYC (TBA)
Tuesday, January 21
Deadline for Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting
Thursday, January 23
Beyond Words: Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel; Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
Friday, January 24
Deadline for 2020 WGA show reservations, sponsorships and ticket sales
FEBRUARY
Saturday, February 1
2020 Writers Guild Awards (72nd Annual); Los Angeles: Beverly Hilton; New York: Edison Ballroom
