WGA Sets Writers Guild Awards 2019-20 Timeline

The WGA has set the key dates for its 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards. The annual dual ceremonies at the Edisaon Ballroom in New York and Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles are set for Saturday, February 1.

TV noms will be announced December 5, and film noms are due January 6.

The trophy show’s date is more than two weeks earlier that the 2019 awards due to this awards season’s truncated schedule set by the Oscars.

The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, promotional, and graphic animation categories.

Here is the full timeline for the 2020 Writers Guild Awards:

JULY

Monday July 22

Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, New), TV-Radio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW).

OCTOBER

Friday, October 11

Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

NOVEMBER

Friday, November 1

Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins

Friday, November 15

Deadline for submissions: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary)

Monday, November. 25

Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

DECEMBER

Thursday, December 5

Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced

Monday, December 9

Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting begins

JANUARY

Thursday, January 2

Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting

Monday, January 6

Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) Nominations Announced

Tuesday, January 7

Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins

Friday, January 10

The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series

Sunday, January 19

Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

January TBA

“And the Nominees Are…”: Writers Guild Awards nominees panel – Venue: NYC (TBA)

Tuesday, January 21

Deadline for Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

Thursday, January 23

Beyond Words: Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel; Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Friday, January 24

Deadline for 2020 WGA show reservations, sponsorships and ticket sales

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 1

2020 Writers Guild Awards (72nd Annual); Los Angeles: Beverly Hilton; New York: Edison Ballroom