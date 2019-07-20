Have we left the park? Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan wouldn’t answer that today at the HBO series’ Comic-Con panel. The theme is “New World” and from the new trailer, it looks like the robots have taken over, and are living among us — but in 2050.

One of the inspirations here? Blade Runner which Nolan said brother Chris made him watch plenty as a kid. But he Jonathan Nolan wanted to do it different.

Nolan said that they went out in the world to find some beautiful places to shoot to capture the show’s future.

“Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world. Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn’t mean it can’t be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn’t seen before,” said Jonathan Nolan.

What do we see here? Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte is in charge, and taming big robots. A frazzled Man in Black looking up to the light. “We’re alone and outnumbered,” says Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, “they’re going to find us and kill us.”

Aaron Paul, who we see with Dolores in his arms, plays a construction worker, Caleb, (as we gathered from the teaser): “He’s just trying to survive in the world and sometimes he had to do bad things,” said Paul on the Comic-Con panel. The trailer shows him being hung over a building.