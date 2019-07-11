‘Westworld’ Actor Clifton Collins Jr. Joins Tate Taylor’s ‘Breaking News In Yuba County’

EXCLUSIVE: Clifton Collins Jr. is set to appear in Breaking News In Yuba County, the Tate Taylor-directed comedy-drama which features an all-star cast lineup including Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, and Awkwafina.

Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Wanda Sykes, Bridget Everett, Jimmi Simpson, Matthew Modine, Chris Lowell, and Keong Sim also co-star.

Written by Amanda Idoko, the plot follows by a pencil pusher (Janney) who catches her husband in bed with another woman, which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. However, she soon finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to hide the truth, especially from her half-sister (Kunis), a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story, and a determined local police detective (Hall).

Taylor is producing the pic via his Wyolah Films label with Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker’s Nine Stories, John Norris, and Franklin Leonard for The Black List. AGC Studios fully financed the project and is overseeing international sales, while CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content handle the domestic side.

Collins Jr, who has served as a series regular on the last two seasons of HBO’s Westworld, will next be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s hotly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He’s repped by Paradigm and MGMT.