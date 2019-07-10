Broadway Cast Announced For Ivo Van Hove’s Upcoming ‘West Side Story’ Revival

Casting for director Ivo van Hove’s upcoming Broadway revival of West Side Story was announced today by producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen, with what they’re calling an unprecedented 23 actors making their Broadway debuts.

The production, with Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s all-new choreography in place of the familiar moves of Jerome Robbins, begins performances on December 10 at the Broadway Theatre, with opening night set for February 6, 2020.

The cast will include Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Isaac Powell as Tony, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Ben Cook as Riff, Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson (debut) as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones (debut) as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford (debut) as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand and Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank.

The ensemble will include Alexa De Barr (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela (debut), Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes-Stone (debut), Constance François (debut), Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener (debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Michelle Mercedes (debut), Michael Seltzer (debut), Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), and Kevin Zambrano (debut).

The production will feature scenery and lighting design by van Hove’s longtime collaborator Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An d’Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls, and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani will serve as music supervisor / musical director.

The revival of the Jerome Robbins / Arthur Laurents / Leonard Bernstein / Stephen Sondheim classic marks the first U.S. production without the original Robbins choreography. Van Hove spoke with Deadline recently about his decision to use new choreography.

“I want to make a West Side Story for the 21st century,” he said, adding, “And it’s not to be critical about the choreography that was there, on the contrary, but I think perhaps it can have now, so many years later, another take on it.”

The original production of West Side Story premiered on Broadway on September 26, 1957.

The revival marks Geffen’s return to Broadway as a lead producer since his 1980s streak of hits (Cats, Dreamgirls and M. Butterfly). Diller has been on the producing team for a number of Rudin’s productions, most recently the smash hit To Kill A Mockingbird.