Wesley Snipes Responds To Mahershala Ali Taking The Lead In ‘Blade’ Reboot: “It’s All Good”

When Kevin Feige dropped the news at Comic-Con that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be taking the lead in Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot, the crowd in Hall H lost their minds. But since we live in a Twitter age of trolls and naysayers, some didn’t like the news — and Wesley Snipes, who played the day-walking vampire hunter in the original Blade trilogy, threw in his two cents about the news.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” said Snipes in a statement given to ComicBook.com. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’”

He continued, “Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Related Story The Next 'Game Of Thrones'? A Post-Comic-Con Appraisal Of Potential Heirs To The Throne

That said, there is nothing but love between Snipes and Ali when it comes to the new Blade. Snipes also posted a scene from the original Blade trilogy for good measure while Ali paid homage to Snipes by posting a picture of him in full daywalker vampire hunting garb (see below).

No details about the reboot were given during the Hall H announcement. However, it was one of many pieces of news at Comic-Con that mapped out the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate for Phase 4 includes Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020 on Disney+), The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021), WandaVision (Spring 2021 on Disney+), Loki (Spring 2021 on Disney+), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), What If…? (Summer 2021 on Disney+), Hawkeye (Fall 2021 on Disney+), and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021).

Where Blade fits into all of this is yet unknown, but considering the Doctor Strange sequel is the MCU’s first horror movie, the vampire hunter might spinoff from that.