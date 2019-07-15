Wendi McLendon-Covey, Damon Wayans Jr. Join ‘Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar’

EXCLUSIVE: Wendi McLendon-Covey and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to join Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo for the Lionsgate comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

The film was co-written Wiig and Mumolo, who will also star in the pic which follows titular best friends Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town. McLendon-Covey will play Mickey Revelet, who inspires Barb and Star to take their vacation to Vista Del Mar.

This marks a reunion between McLendon-Covey, who also starred opposite Wiig in Bridesmaids. Wiig wrote the screenplay with Mumolo which earned them a Best Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be directed by Josh Greenbaum and is slated to be released next year. Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused film and television production company founded and led by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay, produce along with Wiig and Mumolo.

