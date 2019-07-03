Well Go USA Acquires Action-Thriller ‘The Divine Fury’

Well Go USA Entertainment announced today that they have acquired the North American rights to Jason Kim’s action-thriller The Divine Fury starring Seo-jun Park, Sung-ki Ahn and Do-hwan Woo. The film will be released in theaters August 2 followed by a digital and home video release later in the year.

The film stars Park as Yong-hu, who, after losing his father at a young age in a terrible accident, abandons his Christian faith and chooses to only believe in himself. Now as an adult, Yong-hu is a champion fighter and has everything he has ever wanted, that is until mysterious wounds appear in the palms of his hands. He solicits help from a local priest Father Ahn (Ahn), hoping the priest can help relieve him of the painful markings only to find himself in the middle of a dangerous fight against otherworldly evil forces seeking to wreak havoc on the human world.

“The Divine Fury is a classic story of good versus evil but the blend of hard-hitting action and dark fantasy turns this classic story into a new kind of cinematic adventure” said Doris Pfardrescher, President & CEO of Well Go USA. “This film is dynamic and innovative and is sure to keep audiences asking for more.”

The film is written and directed by Kim and marks the second collaboration between Kim and Park. The pair previously worked together in 2017 on the Korean hit feature Midnight Runners.

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and Lotte Entertainment handling worldwide sales and distribution.