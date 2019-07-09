WarnerMedia Names Streaming Service HBO Max, Confirms ‘Friends,’ Greg Berlanti, Reese Witherspoon, CW Fare In The Mix

WarnerMedia has officially anointed its soon-to-launch streaming service HBO Max and also confirmed full-season libraries of Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars will be included.

The official news said the strategy is to make the new service “anchored with and inspired by the legacy of HBO’s excellence and award-winning storytelling,” though it will also showcase other WarnerMedia brands.

NBC/Warner Bros TV

Under new arrangements with Warner Bros. Television and others, all 236 episodes of Friends — a longtime mainstay of Netflix — will come to the new service. WarnerMedia has said a beta version of HBO Max will be out by the end of 2019, with a full-bodied version in spring 2020. An ad-supported offering is also in the works, though subscription will be the first phase.

HBO Max will also be the SVOD home to Warner Bros. TV’s new CW shows Batwoman and Katy Keene, a spinoff of Riverdale beginning with the fall 2019 season. The two series became available after the CW parents Warner Bros. and CBS this past spring opted not to renew the output deal with Netflix for past seasons of CW series, starting with the newly picked up CW shows Batwoman and Riverdale (WBTV) and Nancy Drew (CBS TV Studios).

Greg Berlanti, who is locked into a rich Warner Bros. deal, is also going to be supplying four new movies for the service, and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Hello Sunshine will produce at least two films for HBO Max.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user

experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the

quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting

acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is

‘Friends,’” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.