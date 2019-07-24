WarnerMedia HBO Max Reveal Slated For October 29 At AT&T Investor Day

AT&T has scheduled its big reveal of HBO Max details — presumably covering pricing, subscription features and product demos — for the afternoon of October 29 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank.

The telecom giant confirmed the date at the beginning of its second-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts Wednesday, as it discussed its solid showing. There were no further details offered in the first portion of the call, but the date will be circled in red by investors and the media business, given the intense curiosity about HBO Max to this point.

HBO has sought to assert its place in the streaming ecosystem for several years, debuting stand-alone streaming service HBO Now in 2015 and accumulating more than 8 million subscribers in the four years since. In part as a concession to pay-TV operators that spent decades building subscribers for the premium network through the traditional bundle, the streaming price point was held at $15 a month, higher than most Netflix subscriptions and well above other popular services. Company observers have therefore been watching the pricing strategy of HBO Max closely.

The investor day will come about two weeks before the debut of Disney+, which was rolled out for Wall Street at a substantive event held last April, also in Burbank. Disney+ will cost $7 a month. Apple is also expected to be out with its entrant into the streaming wars, Apple TV+, in the fall. NBCUniversal is readying a significant, but ad-supported, contender of its own for a mid-2020 launch.

WarnerMedia has undertaken a significant restructuring ahead of the arrival of HBO Max, and the service factors significantly into AT&T’s ongoing efforts to wring profit from its $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Bob Greenblatt, the former head of NBCUniversal’s entertainment operations, came aboard at WarnerMedia as entertainment chairman earlier this year and is overseeing the streaming service. Kevin Reilly oversees content for HBO Max.