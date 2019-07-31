Warner Horizon Scripted & Unscripted Television Ups Leigh London Redman, Kevin E. Fortson & Matt Matzkin To EVP

Warner Horizon Scripted Television has promoted a trio of division heads to newly created EVP posts: Leigh London Redman (scripted programming), Kevin E. Fortson (production) and Matt Matzkin (business affairs). The latter two’s oversight also includes Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

The trio had been SVP of their respective units. All three will report to Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, presidents of Warner Bros Television and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Fortson and Matzkin report to Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television, for unscripted.

“As we enter into a time of great opportunity in the entertainment industry, with the demand for compelling, breakthrough content at an all-time high, we are incredibly fortunate to have such supremely talented and highly respected executives like Leigh, Kevin and Matt leading the team at Warner Horizon Scripted Television,” Rovner and Paul said in announcing the moves.

As EVP Scripted Programming, London Redman will spearhead day-to-day creative affairs activities related to all original scripted programming — including dramas, comedies, event series and more — produced by WHSTV. She oversees development of new TV shows and supervising current programming efforts for existing series. Current series under her supervision include Animal Kingdom, Claws, Queen Sugar, Krypton, Pennyworth and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

London Redman joined WHSTV in 2010 and had been SVP Scripted Programming since 2015. She previously worked in drama development at CBS Television Studios and began her entertainment career at the Agency for the Performing Arts.

“Leigh’s impeccable taste in material and ability to collaborate with our artists has greatly expanded our possibilities for success, allowing WHSTV to expand its footprint and seamlessly transition into the multiplatform digital future,” Rovner and Paul said.

As EVP Production, Fortson will oversee all aspects of physical production — including budgeting, scheduling, staffing and more — for series produced by WHSTV. He also oversees its production staff, which manages the activities of more than a dozen shows across seven cities in three different countries.

As EVP Business Affairs, Matzkin serves as the top business executive for the production unit, serving as its lead dealmaker. He is charged with negotiating or supervising negotiations for WHSTV’s pacts with creative talent — including performers, producers, writers and directors — as well as spearheading license agreements with the on-demand/streaming platforms and cable companies for WHSTV’s programming. He also manages the business affairs team.

Fortson and Matzkin also supervise production and business affairs matters, respectively, for reality programming produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

“Kevin and Matt are also continually innovating, with Kevin finding ways to maximize production resources in an environment that demands nothing less than the highest on-screen production values,” Rovner and Paul said. “Matt combines creativity with tenacity and the desire to make the best deals possible for the company, with a sense of fairness and respect in an ultra-competitive marketplace. These promotions are truly and richly deserved.”

Fortson had served as SVP Production since joining WHTV in 2006, shortly after the division was formed. Before that, he’d been SVP Operations at Warner Bros. Studio Facilities since 2004. There he directed the operational activities for all in-house and independent television and feature film production on Warner Bros. Studios’ lot and adjacent Ranch facility. Prior to that, he spent 11 years with Telepictures, rising to the SVP Production.

Matzkin had been SVP Business Affairs since 2015. He joined WHTV in 2012 as VP of the unit. Prior to that, he had had worked in business affairs at Warner Bros. Television for six years, rising to VP. He joined WBTV initially in 2004. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Matzkin was Director of Legal Affairs at Hearst Entertainment, after having begun his career as an associate at the law firm then known as Katten, Muchin & Zavis.