‘Valley Of The Boom’ Actor Steve Zahn To Star In ‘Gringa’ Indie Film

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Steve Zahn (War for the Planet of the Apes, Captain Fantastic, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) is set to star in Gringa, a father/daughter coming-of-age dramedy directed by E.J. Foerster, who previously worked as a second unit director on films including The Greatest Showman, Godzilla, and The Twilight Saga.

Shooting is slated to begin this fall with Clear Horizon handling worldwide sales.

Patrick Hasburgh wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Foerster, Marny Eng, Jeff G Waxman, Eric Heyadt as well as Clear Horizon’s David Brown, who served as an executive producer on Sundance film After The Wedding, starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Billy Crudup, and Finding Steve McQueen, with Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, and Forest Whitaker. Foerster is repped by UTA, while Clear Horizon is repped by Michelle Chang of Ramo Law.

Zahn was most recently seen in the National Geographic six-part miniseries Valley of the Boom, and next appears in the Netflix’s Tall Girl movie. His reps are UTA and Principal Entertainment.