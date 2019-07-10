New ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Casts Its First Three Leads

Click to Skip Ad
Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web), Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball), and Hal Cumpston (Australian comedy Bilched) are set as leads on AMC’s new Walking Dead spinoff series, set for premiere in 2020, Deadline has confirmed.

The new spinoff will feature two young female protagonists and will focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it, according to the description by AMC. The hook will be to see who remains good and who turns evil. Details of the roles are being kept under wraps.

Co-created by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, the spinoff will be run by Matt Negrete, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead for the past five seasons. Produced by AMC Studios, the spinoff is slated to start production on 10 episodes this summer in Virginia.

Mansour recently wrapped shooting a guest starring role on CBS’ Madam Secretary and previously starred in the horror film sequel Unfiltered: Dark Web for Blumhouse Productions.

Cantu has voiced roles on The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia the First, Future-Worm! and Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. He has also appeared in series The Good Place, Sydney to the Max and Bizaardvark.

Cumpston starred in, wrote, and produced Australian coming of age comedy series Bilched.

