Vox Entertainment Writer-Producers Vote To Unionize With WGA East

Writer-producers at Vox Entertainment, the nonfiction production arm of Vox Media, have unionized with the WGA East.

The guild said a “clear majority” of the 49-member staff signed union cards, and management agreed voluntarily to recognize the guild as its collective bargaining representative. The unionization effort marks the first time that showrunners in nonfiction television have been included in the union. The move comes a month after Vox Media’s 350-member editorial unit ratified a new contract with the guild.

“Vox Media’s strategy contemplates continued extension into television and video production, and we are pleased to represent the writer-producers and others who craft these programs,” said WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson. “These hard-working folks have joined the movement to ensure that careers in nonfiction television and video are sustainable and fulfilling.”

Said Explained showrunner Claire Gordon, “As a showrunner, I’m proud to be a part of the union and I stand with the team at Vox as a creative person in an industry that is tough on freelancers.” Added Will Storey, producer on Consider It: “I’m proud to work at a company with high standards, one that realizes the way to survive and thrive in an uncertain media landscape is to respect the solidarity that already exists on set. As a unit, we are ready to advocate for the benefits freelance producers deserve, including affordable and portable healthcare.”

In addition to Vox Entertainment, the guild has collective bargaining agreements with nonfiction television entities Viceland, Peacock Productions, Optomen Productions, Lion Television, Sharp Entertainment and represents writer-producers at ITV’s Kirkstall Road Enterprises and Leftfield Pictures.