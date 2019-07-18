Voltage Pictures Ups Narine Garibyan To Creative Exec

Voltage Pictures has promoted Narine Garibyan to Creative Executive, where she will work on developing and producing the company’s film slate alongside Head of Acquisitions Babacar Diene and in-house producer Marc Hofstatter.

Garibyan, who joined Voltage in 2017, recently was an associate producer on Netflix’s Ted Bundy pic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which premiered at Sundance. She also worked on the Amy Schumer-starrer I Feel Pretty.

The slate at Voltage currently includes Eve, the action drama starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich and Geena Davis.

“Narine has continuously exhibited daring and innovative filmmaking initiatives which have not gone unnoticed,” Voltage president and COO Jonathan Deckter said. “We’re thrilled for her to take the next step in her new role as creative executive and know she will continue to be an invaluable asset to the production team at Voltage focusing on bringing the best projects to the domestic and international marketplace.”