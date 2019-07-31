Virginia Madsen, Academy Award Nominee, Signs With Buchwald

Actress Virginia Madsen has signed with Buchwald. She most recently was a part of the DC Universe streamed series Swamp Thing.

Madsen also has wrapped production on Operation Christmas Drop, opposite Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig, which is set to premiere on Netflix in 2020. She also appeared in the independent features Her Smell, directed by Alex Ross Perry, opposite Elisabeth Moss and Cara Delevigne, and Yen Tan’s 1985.

Additionally, she is in discussions to reprise her role in MGM’s remake of the Clive Barker cult classic Candyman, with Nia DaCosta directing and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Her film credits include the David O. Russell feature Joy, opposite Jennifer Lawrence, Robert DeNiro, and Bradley Cooper; Burn Your Maps, opposite Vera Farmiga and Jacob Tremblay; Robert Altman’s last film, A Prairie Home Companion; Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rainmaker; and the 2004 Alexander Payne film Sideways, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

On television, Madsen has featured in AMC’s Hell on Wheels, Lifetime’s Witches of East End, and starred in The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair for Epix and Scoundrels for ABC.

Madsen is also represented by Untitled Entertainment.