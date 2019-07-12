VidCon Will Expand To Asia With Singapore Summit & Bring Back London Event

VidCon, the conference for digital video creators that was acquired by Viacom in 2018, is continuing its global expansion with plans for the first-ever VidCon Asia Summit and the return of VidCon London. This follows recent news that the conference will also expand to Mexico in 2020. Today kicks off the 10th annual VidCon US at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The Asia Summit will run in Singapore from December 3-4, 2019 at the Raffles City Convention Centre while VidCon London will be back for a second year from February 20-23, 2020 at ExCel London. The first VidCon London debuted in February this year with more than 13,000 attendees across four days.

The VidCon Asia Summit, staged in association with the Singapore Media Festival, will introduce VidCon’s Industry Track to the Asian market. Programming will include keynotes from global industry leaders along with hands-on workshops focused on growing audience and revenue in the fast-paced Asian online video marketplace. Topics covered will include working with the leading online video platforms; brand case studies and learnings; algorithm insights and test results from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat experiments; as well as a deep-dive on social video trends across Asia.

The longer-term ambition is to expand the VidCon Asia Summit to the market, moving beyond the Industry Track with the addition of the Community Track festival that connects fans with their favorite online video creators and peers; and the Creator Track which showcases creators and experts to educate on online video, how to break into the industry and build an online brand, and strategies to meet and collaborate with fellow creators.

In the past year, VidCon has welcomed more than 100,000 attendees and industry guests across the U.S., UK and Australia.