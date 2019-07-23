Wrestling docu-series Dark Side of the Ring is coming back for a second season after Viceland renewed the series. Production is underway for the second run, which will see Canada’s Crave come on board as a co-producer.

The news was revealed by Viceland president Guy Slattery at the TCA press tour.

The show has been handed a supersized episode order, almost double its initial run with ten-hour long episodes looking at the collision of fantasy and reality and the stars’ larger-than-life characters in and out of the ring.

Dark Side of the Ring has become Viceland’s best premiere ratings in 18-49 and total viewers in the channel’s three-year history and has received support from the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The show is exec produced by producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener with Vice Studios producing for Viceland and Canada’s Bell Media for its Crave platform.

“We were thrilled with the positive response to Dark Side when it debuted,” said Slattery. “The enthusiasm from fans and non-fans alike was contagious. We can’t wait to tell more of these stories.”

“Dark Side of the Ring hails from Vice Studios’ Canadian production team and there’s a huge wrestling fan base here in Canada, so partnering on this specific series is a natural fit for Crave,” added Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Premium SVOD and OTT, Bell Media.