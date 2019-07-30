Viacom Renews Carriage Deal With NCTC Operators

Viacom and the National Cable Television Cooperative said Tuesday that they have renewed their distribution agreement, a deal that keeps the networks on more than 750 member cable operators. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two companies in 2014 needed to go beyond the expiration of their contract to reach a new carriage deal. The new deal comes well ahead of any such a deadline.

“We are pleased to reach an early agreement that extends our long-standing partnership with the NCTC,” said Tom Gorke, EVP, Head of Distribution and Business Development at Viacom. “NCTC operators play an essential role in serving local communities, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to help drive member priorities and entertain their customers with our leading portfolio of entertainment brands.”

Said Judy Meyka, the NCTCs EVP Programming: “Viacom is a great partner, and the early renewal of our Viacom agreement reinforces our strengthened relationship. We are happy to have reached a deal that provides value to all parties and, more importantly, provides our members and their customers with continued access to compelling content and programming options from Viacom.

The deal comes amid other carriage disputes, including AT&T impasses with CBS and Nexstar.