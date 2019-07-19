The fourth season of Hulu/WBTV’s Veronica Mars is no longer premiering on July 26. It’s literally today, right now. Star Kristen Bell announced today at Comic-Con at the end of the series’ panel that season 4 in its entirety is being made available a week in advance.

Bell reprises her role as the super sharp sleuth of Neptune Beach. The hourlong limited series from Rob Thomas follows a new mystery whereby spring breakers are being murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach. The revival was in the works since the feature film was released in 2014.

Thomas wrote the revival while bomb scares were occurring around his hometown of Austin, TX. As such, he incorporated bomb scares during spring break in Neptune for the new series. The new series deals with Veronica at the crossroads of life debating marriage, babies, career and freedom. JK Simmons and Patton Oswalt guest star.