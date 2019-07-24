‘Veronica Mars’ Jason Dohring To Star In Indie Pic ‘You Are Here’

Veronica Mars star Jason Dohring is set as one of the leads in the ensemble indie film, You Are Here, along with Lea Thompson (The Year of Spectacular Men), William Baldwin (Northern Rescue), Peter Vack (Someone Great), Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia films), Jacqueline Byers (Roadies), and Cathryn Dylan (Ray Donovan).

Adam Neutzsky-Wulff is the director of this film, which is about a dying young man who clashes with his dysfunctional family when his attempts to bring them closer together over one weekend – reveal how truly estranged they are from one another.

The pic was written by Anthony Nero. Neutzsky-Wulff is produced with Pauline Inda.

Dohring was recently seen in the Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival reprising his role as Logan Echolls. His character played a big part in the much-talked-about finale. He’s also appeared in CW’s shows The Originals, The Messengers, and iZombie.

Dohring is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.