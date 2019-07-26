‘Venom 2’: Andy Serkis, Travis Knight, Rupert Wyatt Among Those In Director Mix

Sony Pictures is starting to take meetings to lock down a director for Venom 2, the sequel to last year’s Marvel villain pic that grossed $856.1 million worldwide. We hear that it’s only at the meeting stages at this point, and no offers are out, but that the list of helmers includes Mowgli and Breathe director Andy Serkis, Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight and Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Captive State helmer Rupert Wyatt.

There is no clear frontrunner at this moment.

Deadline previously heard at some point that Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell) was a person of interest, but that didn’t work out.

Ruben Fleischer directed the first installment for Sony. Venom was the surprise sensation among 2018’s many superhero films. Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters on the first film, was hired to write the follow-up to showcase actor Tom Hardy and his shape-shifting CG alien symbiote. No details on a potential plot, but the first film reunited its director with one of his Zombieland stars, Woody Harrelson, for a mid-credits scene that showed Harrelson in the role of Venom’s archenemy Carnage.

The sequel is being produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal and is slated to hit theaters October 2020.