Venice Market Projects Include Films From Agnieszka Holland, Alexey German Jr & Jasmila Zbanic

The sixth edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market (August 30 – September 1, 2019), which takes place during the Venice Film Festival, will feature 51 projects in the final stages of development and funding.

Of those, 23 projects from Europe and beyond are narrative features with 70% funding in place. Five projects are documentaries.

Among highlights are Czech feature Sarlatan by Oscar-nominated Polish director Agnieszka Holland (Mr. Jones) about a man gifted with exceptional abilities set against the background of the events of the totalitarian fifties; Russian film Air by Dovlatov director Alexey German Jr; Grbavica director Jasmila Zbanic’s Euro co-pro Quo Vadis Aida (working title); and Canadian pic Saint-Narcisse by Bruce La Bruce.

Here’s a full list of projects taking part in the market:

28 SELECTED FICTION AND DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS

Air (Russia) by Alexey German Jr., SAGa, Metrafilms Alam (France, Lebanon, Belgium) by Firas Khoury, MPM Film A la sombra de los árboles (Chile) by Matías Rojas Valencia, Quijote Films Aleph doc (USA, Croatia) by Iva Radivojevic, Ivaasks Films, Picture Palace Pictures Anadolu Leopari (Turkey, Germany) by Emre Kayis, TatoFilm Death of Nintendo (Philippines) by Raja Martin, IndieFlip El Prófugo (Argentina) by Natalia Meta, Rei Cine Guerra e Pace doc (Italy, Switzerland, France) by Massimo D’Anolfi and Martina Parenti, Montmorency Film Het Mirakel van Almeria doc (Belgium, Netherlands) by Moon Blaisse, Cassette for Timescapes Iguana Tokyo (Turkey, Germany, Japan) by Kaan Müjdeci, Colored Girafes Kommunioun (Luxemburg, Belgium, France) by Jacques Molitor, Les Films Fauves La Nuit des rois (France, Canada, Ivory Coast) by Philippe Lacôte, Bhanshee Films La Sirène (France, Luxemburg, Germany, Belgium) by Sepideh Farsi, Les Films D’Ici Les Cahiers (Lebanon, France, Canada) by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, Abbout Productions MICA (Morocco, France) by Ismaël Ferroukhi, La Prod My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) by Michaela Pavlátová, Sacrebleu Productions Place de l’Europe doc (Germany, France) by Philip Scheffner, Pong Films Quo Vadis Aida (working title) (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, France) by Jasmila Zbanic, Deblok Re Granchio (Italy, Argentina, Chile) by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis, Ring Film Saint-Narcisse (Canada) by Bruce La Bruce, Les Films 1976 & Six Island Productions Šarlatan (Czech Republic) by Agnieszka Holland, Marlene Film Production s.r.o. Sharaf (Germany, Tunisia, Egypt, France) by Samir Nasr, Soilfilms Media GmbH Spaccapietre (Italy, France) by Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio, La Sarraz Pictures Srl Sposob lyubvi (Lovehack) (Russia) by Tamara Dondurey, Atlantic Film The Quest for Tonewood doc (Norway, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Hans Lukas Hansen, Norsk Fjernsyen The Hunter’s Son (Netherlands, Iceland, Belgium, Poland) by Ricky Rijneke, Rotterdam Films The Last Ride of the Wolves (Netherlands, Italy) by Alberto de Michele, Halal Woken (Ireland, France, Luxemburg) by Alan Friel, Fantastic Films

12 VIRTUAL REALITY IMMERSIVE STORY PROJECTS

12 VR Immersive Reality Story projects (8 from Europe and 4 from outside of Europe), including fiction, documentary, animation film and other interactive installation based experiences. The projects include both original concept and adaptations. All projects have secured 30% of their budget and have this financing in place.

38 Minutes (France, United Kingdom) by Mike Brett, Steve Jamison and Pierre Zandrowicz, Atlas V, Princeton, Archer’s Mark, Games for Change African Space Makers (Kenya, Germany) by Vincenzo Cavallo Faras and Isa Mohamed, Cultural Video Production, Black Rhino VR, INVR Agence (Canada) by Pietro Gagliano, National Film Board of Canada, Transitional Forms Inc. Captured (Finland, India, Canada) by Hanna Haaslahti, Dpt. Here (United Kingdom) by Lysander Ashton, 59 Productions Hush (Denmark) by Vibeke Bryld, Final Cut for Real Hypha (Chile) by Natalia Cabrera, Maltrato Films Kusunda (Germany, United States of America, Nepal) by Gayatri Parameswaran and Felix Gaedtke, NowHere Media The Greatest Moon Hoax (Taiwan) by John Hsu, Serendipity The Great Orator (Netherlands) by Daniel Ernst, Submarine Channel Under Attack (United Kingdom) by Kate Parkinson and Aela Callan, AKA Media Ltd. Welcome to the Savoy (France, Canada, USA) by Landia Egal, Tiny Planets

12 VIRTUAL REALITY IMMERSIVE STORY PROJECTS

12 VR Immersive Reality Story projects (8 from Europe and 4 from outside of Europe), including fiction, documentary, animation film and other interactive installation based experiences. The projects include both original concept and adaptations. All projects have secured 30% of their budget and have this financing in place.

38 Minutes (France, United Kingdom) by Mike Brett, Steve Jamison and Pierre Zandrowicz, Atlas V, Princeton, Archer’s Mark, Games for Change African Space Makers (Kenya, Germany) by Vincenzo Cavallo Faras and Isa Mohamed, Cultural Video Production, Black Rhino VR, INVR Agence (Canada) by Pietro Gagliano, National Film Board of Canada, Transitional Forms Inc. Captured (Finland, India, Canada) by Hanna Haaslahti, Dpt. Here (United Kingdom) by Lysander Ashton, 59 Productions Hush (Denmark) by Vibeke Bryld, Final Cut for Real Hypha (Chile) by Natalia Cabrera, Maltrato Films Kusunda (Germany, United States of America, Nepal) by Gayatri Parameswaran and Felix Gaedtke, NowHere Media The Greatest Moon Hoax (Taiwan) by John Hsu, Serendipity The Great Orator (Netherlands) by Daniel Ernst, Submarine Channel Under Attack (United Kingdom) by Kate Parkinson and Aela Callan, AKA Media Ltd. Welcome to the Savoy (France, Canada, USA) by Landia Egal, Tiny Planets

8 BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY PROJECTS

8 projects, that have been developed during the workshop of Biennale College Cinema VR, 3rd edition, and that have reached different stages of development, pre-production and post-production.

Doubts of a Genius (Italy) by Matteo Lonardi, Reframe VR Frontera (Venezuela) by Emiliana Ammirata, Emblematic Group Goliath (United Kingdom) by Barry Gene Murphy, Anagram How is the Water (Czech Republic, Germany) by Ninja Müller, Go 360 s.r.o My Room (Taiwan, Germany) by Uta Arning, Movie Design Queerskins Ark (USA) by Illya Szilak, Cyril Tsiboulski, Cloudred This is for you (France, Argentina) by Mercedes Arturo, Atlas V Ways to School (France, Israel) by Zohar Kfir , Floreal Films

3 BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA PROJECTS

3 projects, that have been developed during the first workshop of Biennale College Cinema, 7th edition, and that have reached different stages of development and pre-production.