Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Hero Nation Index: Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Child’s Play,’ ‘Culture Shock’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Shortlist To Play Elvis In Baz Luhrmann Pic: Elgort, Teller, Butler, Styles

Read the full story

Venice Market Projects Include Films From Agnieszka Holland, Alexey German Jr & Jasmila Zbanic

REX/Shutterstock

The sixth edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market (August 30 – September 1, 2019), which takes place during the Venice Film Festival, will feature 51 projects in the final stages of development and funding.

Of those, 23 projects from Europe and beyond are narrative features with 70% funding in place. Five projects are documentaries.

Among highlights are Czech feature Sarlatan by Oscar-nominated Polish director Agnieszka Holland (Mr. Jones) about a man gifted with exceptional abilities set against the background of the events of the totalitarian fifties; Russian film Air by Dovlatov director Alexey German Jr; Grbavica director Jasmila Zbanic’s Euro co-pro Quo Vadis Aida (working title); and Canadian pic Saint-Narcisse by Bruce La Bruce.

Here’s a full list of projects taking part in the market:

28 SELECTED FICTION AND DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS

  1. Air (Russia) by Alexey German Jr., SAGa, Metrafilms
  2. Alam (France, Lebanon, Belgium) by Firas KhouryMPM Film
  3. A la sombra de los árboles (Chile) by Matías Rojas ValenciaQuijote Films
  4. Aleph doc (USA, Croatia) by Iva Radivojevic, Ivaasks Films, Picture Palace Pictures
  5. Anadolu Leopari (Turkey, Germany) by Emre KayisTatoFilm
  6. Death of Nintendo (Philippines) by Raja Martin, IndieFlip
  7. El Prófugo (Argentina) by Natalia Meta, Rei Cine
  8. Guerra e Pace doc (Italy, Switzerland, France) by Massimo D’Anolfi and Martina Parenti,  Montmorency Film
  9. Het Mirakel van Almeria doc (Belgium, Netherlands) by Moon Blaisse, Cassette for Timescapes
  10. Iguana Tokyo (Turkey, Germany, Japan) by Kaan MüjdeciColored Girafes
  11. Kommunioun (Luxemburg, Belgium, France) by Jacques MolitorLes Films Fauves
  12. La Nuit des rois (France, Canada, Ivory Coast) by Philippe LacôteBhanshee Films
  13. La Sirène (France, Luxemburg, Germany, Belgium) by Sepideh Farsi, Les Films D’Ici
  14. Les Cahiers (Lebanon, France, Canada) by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige,  Abbout Productions
  15. MICA (Morocco, France) by Ismaël FerroukhiLa Prod
  16. My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) by Michaela Pavlátová,  Sacrebleu Productions
  17. Place de l’Europe doc (Germany, France) by Philip Scheffner, Pong Films
  18. Quo Vadis Aida (working title) (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, France) by Jasmila ZbanicDeblok
  19. Re Granchio (Italy, Argentina, Chile) by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo ZoppisRing Film
  20. Saint-Narcisse (Canada) by Bruce La Bruce,  Les Films 1976 & Six Island Productions
  21. Šarlatan (Czech Republic) by Agnieszka HollandMarlene Film Production s.r.o.
  22. Sharaf (Germany, Tunisia, Egypt, France) by Samir NasrSoilfilms Media GmbH
  23. Spaccapietre (Italy, France) by Gianluca and Massimiliano De SerioLa Sarraz Pictures Srl
  24. Sposob lyubvi (Lovehack) (Russia) by Tamara DondureyAtlantic Film
  25. The Quest for Tonewood doc (Norway, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Hans Lukas Hansen, Norsk Fjernsyen
  26. The Hunter’s Son (Netherlands, Iceland, Belgium, Poland) by Ricky Rijneke,  Rotterdam Films
  27. The Last Ride of the Wolves (Netherlands, Italy) by Alberto de MicheleHalal
  28. Woken (Ireland, France, Luxemburg) by Alan FrielFantastic Films

12 VIRTUAL REALITY IMMERSIVE STORY PROJECTS

12 VR Immersive Reality Story projects (8 from Europe and 4 from outside of Europe), including fiction, documentary, animation film and other interactive installation based experiences. The projects include both original concept and adaptations. All projects have secured 30% of their budget and have this financing in place.

  1. 38 Minutes (France, United Kingdom) by Mike Brett, Steve Jamison and Pierre Zandrowicz, Atlas V, Princeton, Archer’s Mark, Games for Change
  2. African Space Makers (Kenya, Germany) by Vincenzo Cavallo Faras and Isa Mohamed, Cultural Video Production, Black Rhino VR, INVR
  3. Agence (Canada) by Pietro Gagliano, National Film Board of Canada, Transitional Forms Inc.
  4. Captured (Finland, India, Canada) by Hanna Haaslahti, Dpt.
  5. Here (United Kingdom) by Lysander Ashton,   59 Productions
  6. Hush (Denmark) by Vibeke Bryld, Final Cut for Real
  7. Hypha (Chile) by Natalia Cabrera, Maltrato Films
  8. Kusunda (Germany, United States of America, Nepal) by Gayatri Parameswaran and Felix Gaedtke, NowHere Media
  9. The Greatest Moon Hoax (Taiwan) by John Hsu, Serendipity
  10. The Great Orator (Netherlands) by Daniel Ernst, Submarine Channel
  11. Under Attack (United Kingdom) by Kate Parkinson and Aela Callan, AKA Media Ltd.
  12. Welcome to the Savoy (France, Canada, USA) by Landia Egal, Tiny Planets

12 VIRTUAL REALITY IMMERSIVE STORY PROJECTS

12 VR Immersive Reality Story projects (8 from Europe and 4 from outside of Europe), including fiction, documentary, animation film and other interactive installation based experiences. The projects include both original concept and adaptations. All projects have secured 30% of their budget and have this financing in place.

  1. 38 Minutes (France, United Kingdom) by Mike Brett, Steve Jamison and Pierre Zandrowicz, Atlas V, Princeton, Archer’s Mark, Games for Change
  2. African Space Makers (Kenya, Germany) by Vincenzo Cavallo Faras and Isa Mohamed, Cultural Video Production, Black Rhino VR, INVR
  3. Agence (Canada) by Pietro Gagliano, National Film Board of Canada, Transitional Forms Inc.
  4. Captured (Finland, India, Canada) by Hanna Haaslahti, Dpt.
  5. Here (United Kingdom) by Lysander Ashton,   59 Productions
  6. Hush (Denmark) by Vibeke Bryld, Final Cut for Real
  7. Hypha (Chile) by Natalia Cabrera, Maltrato Films
  8. Kusunda (Germany, United States of America, Nepal) by Gayatri Parameswaran and Felix Gaedtke, NowHere Media
  9. The Greatest Moon Hoax (Taiwan) by John Hsu, Serendipity
  10. The Great Orator (Netherlands) by Daniel Ernst, Submarine Channel
  11. Under Attack (United Kingdom) by Kate Parkinson and Aela Callan, AKA Media Ltd.
  12. Welcome to the Savoy (France, Canada, USA) by Landia Egal, Tiny Planets

8 BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA –  VIRTUAL REALITY PROJECTS

8 projects, that have been developed during the workshop of Biennale College Cinema VR, 3rd   edition, and that have reached different stages of development, pre-production and post-production.

  1. Doubts of a Genius (Italy) by Matteo Lonardi, Reframe VR
  2. Frontera (Venezuela) by Emiliana Ammirata, Emblematic  Group
  3. Goliath (United Kingdom) by Barry Gene Murphy, Anagram
  4. How is the Water (Czech Republic, Germany) by Ninja Müller, Go 360 s.r.o
  5. My Room (Taiwan, Germany) by Uta ArningMovie Design 
  6. Queerskins Ark (USA) by Illya Szilak, Cyril TsiboulskiCloudred
  7. This is for you (France, Argentina) by Mercedes Arturo, Atlas V
  8. Ways to School (France, Israel) by Zohar Kfir , Floreal Films

3 BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA PROJECTS  

3 projects, that have been developed during the first workshop of Biennale College Cinema, 7th edition, and that have reached different stages of development and pre-production.

  1. Marwell (United Kingdom) by Benjamin Bee, Candle & Bell
  2. The Properties of Metals (Italy) by Antonio Bigini, Kiné Società Cooperativa
  3. Those Who Whistle After Dark (South Korea, Turkey) by Pinar Yorgancioglu, Oh Picture Co.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad