Venice To Close With ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ Starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland & Mick Jagger

This year’s Venice Film Festival will close on September 7 with the world premiere of director Giuseppe Capotondi’s feature The Burnt Orange Heresy, starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and Mick Jagger.

The Out Of Competition screening will be held in the Sala Grande after the festival’s awards ceremony.

The art world and the underworld collide in the neo-noir thriller set in present day Italy. The film follows charismatic art critic James Figueras (Bang) who hooks up with provocative fellow American, Berenice Hollis (Debicki). The new lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Cassidy (Jagger). Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney (Sutherland), the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist’s studio, whatever the cost. As the couple spend time with the legendary Debney, they start to realise that nothing about the artist nor their mission is what it seems.

Producers are David Zander, David Lancaster, William Horberg. Executive producers include Sienna Aquilini and Peter Touche. Screenplay comes from Scott B. Smith, from the novel by Charles Willeford. Director of photography is David Ungaro and international sales are handled by HanWay Films with domestic sales overseen by UTA/CAA.

There’s no confirmation yet whether Jagger will attend the Lido premiere.