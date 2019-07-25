Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival is unveiling its lineup for the 76th edition of the event this morning in Rome. The world’s oldest film festival has in recent years cemented its status as the go-to fall launchpad for awards hopefuls, including hosting three of the last five Best Picture Oscar winners. Fest chief Alberto Barbera will run down the roster in the next hour, so check back for updates as we post the titles live below.
Speculation has been swirling for several weeks and with the bulk of the Toronto lineup revealed, films now strongly tipped to make their world premieres on the Lido include such big-ticket titles as Warner Bros/DC’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix; Fox/Disney’s space drama Ad Astra with Brad Pitt; Kristen Stewart-starrer Seberg (formerly known as Against All Enemies) from Amazon; Steven Soderbergh’s politically charged dark comedy The Laundromat with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The latter two films are from Netflix which is expected to have a strong presence. Last year’s Golden Lion winner, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma — also a Netflix title — kicked off its awards season run on the Lido.
Zama helmer Lucrecia Martel is President of the jury, and folks will be keen to see if the gender imbalance in films from female directors is in any way corrected this year. The fest runs from August 28-September 7, bookended by opener The Truth from Hirokazu Kore-eda and closer Giuseppe Capotondi’s The Burnt Orange Heresy. See below for the official selection of films as they are announced today.
VENEZIA 76 COMPETITION
The Truth, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al Mansour
About Endlessness, dir: Roy Andersson
Wasp Network, dir: Olivier Assayas
Marriage Story, dir: Noah Baumbach
Guest Of Honor, dir: Atom Egoyan
Ad Astra, dir: James Gray
A Herdade, dir: Tiago Guedes
Gloria Mundi, dir: Robert Guediguian
Waiting For The Barbarians, dir: Ciro Guerra
Ema, dir: Pablo Larrain
Saturday Fiction, dir: Lou Ye
Martin Eden, dir: Pietro Marcello
La Mafia Non E Piu Quella Di Una Volta, dir: Franco Maresco
The Painted Bird, dir: Vaclav Marhoul
Il Sindaco Del Rione Sanita, dir: Mario Martone
Babyteeth, dir: Shannon Murphy
Joker, dir: Todd Phillips
J’Accuse, dir: Roman Polanski
The Laundromat, dir: Steven Soderbergh
OUT OF COMPETITION
Seberg, dir: Benedict Andrews
Vivere, dir: Francesco Archibugi
The Burnt Orange Heresy, dir: Giuseppe Capotondi
The King, dir: David Michod
OUT OF COMPETITION – SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Irreversible – Full verson, dir: Gaspar Noe
ZeroZeroZero
The New Pope, dir: Paolo Sorrentino
Never Just A Dream: Stanley Kubrick And Eyes Wide Shut, dir: Matt Wells
OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION
Woman, dirs.: Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova
Roger Waters Us + Them, dir: Sean Evans, Roger Waters
I Diari Di Angela – Noi Due Cineaste. Capitolo Secondo, dirs: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi
Citizen K, dir: Alex Gibney
Citizen Rosi, dirs: Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi
The Kingmaker, dir: Lauren Greenfield
State Funeral, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
Collective, dir: Alexander Nanau
45 Seconds Of Laughter, dir: Tim Robbins
HORIZONS
Zumiriki, dir: Osker Alegria
Blanco En Blanco, dir: Theo Court
Mes Jours De Gloire, dir: Antoine De Bary
Pelican Blood, dir: Katrin Gebbe
Un Fils, dir: Mehdi M Barsaouli
Nevia, dir: Nunzia De Stefano
Moffie, dir: Oliver Hermanus
Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, dir: Sahraa Karimi
Rialto, dir: Peter Mackie Burns
The Criminal Man, dir: Dmitry Mamuliya
Revenir, dir: Jessica Palud
Giants Being Lonely, dir: Grear Patterson
Verdict, dir: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Balloon, dir: Pema Tseden
Just 6.5, dir: Saeed Roustaee
Shadow Of Water, dir: Sanal Kumar
Sole, dir: Carlo Sironi
Atlantis, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych
Madre, dir: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
SPECIAL EVENT
Goodbye Dragon Inn, dir: Tsai Ming-Liang
SCONFINI
Effeto Domino, dir: Alessandro Rossetto
Once More Unto The Breach, dirs: Federico Ferrone, Michele Manzolini
The Scarecrows, dir: Nouri Bouzid
Chiara Ferragni – Unposted, dir: Elisa Amoruso
VENICE CLASSICS
The Incredible Shrinking Man, dir: Jack Arnold
The Grim Reaper, dir: Bernardo Bertolucci
The Spider’s Strategem, dir: Bernardo Bertolucci
The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo De La Cruz, dir: Luis Bunuel
The Crossing Of The Rhine, dir: André Cayette
Maria Zef, dir Vittorio Cottafavi
Crash, dir: David Cronenberg
Francisca, dir: Manoeul De Oliveira
The House Is Black, dir: Forough Farrokhzad
The White Sheik, dir: Federico Fellini
Current, dir: Istvan Gaal
The Hills Of Marlik, dir: Ebrahim Golestan
Death Of A Bureaucrat, dir: Tomas Gutierrez Alea
Out Of The Blue, dir: Dennis Hopper
Ecstasy, dir: Gustav Machaty
Mauri, dir: Merata Mita
Pigeon Shoot, dir: Giuliano Montaldo
New York, New York, dir: Martin Scorsese
The Red Snowball Tree, dir: Vasiliy Shukshin
Way Of A Gaucho, dir: Jacques Tourneur
