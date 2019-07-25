Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival is unveiling its lineup for the 76th edition of the event this morning in Rome. The world’s oldest film festival has in recent years cemented its status as the go-to fall launchpad for awards hopefuls, including hosting three of the last five Best Picture Oscar winners. Fest chief Alberto Barbera will run down the roster in the next hour, so check back for updates as we post the titles live below.

Speculation has been swirling for several weeks and with the bulk of the Toronto lineup revealed, films now strongly tipped to make their world premieres on the Lido include such big-ticket titles as Warner Bros/DC’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix; Fox/Disney’s space drama Ad Astra with Brad Pitt; Kristen Stewart-starrer Seberg (formerly known as Against All Enemies) from Amazon; Steven Soderbergh’s politically charged dark comedy The Laundromat with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The latter two films are from Netflix which is expected to have a strong presence. Last year’s Golden Lion winner, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma — also a Netflix title — kicked off its awards season run on the Lido.

Zama helmer Lucrecia Martel is President of the jury, and folks will be keen to see if the gender imbalance in films from female directors is in any way corrected this year. The fest runs from August 28-September 7, bookended by opener The Truth from Hirokazu Kore-eda and closer Giuseppe Capotondi’s The Burnt Orange Heresy. See below for the official selection of films as they are announced today.

VENEZIA 76 COMPETITION

The Truth, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al Mansour

About Endlessness, dir: Roy Andersson

Wasp Network, dir: Olivier Assayas

Marriage Story, dir: Noah Baumbach

Guest Of Honor, dir: Atom Egoyan

Ad Astra, dir: James Gray

A Herdade, dir: Tiago Guedes

Gloria Mundi, dir: Robert Guediguian

Waiting For The Barbarians, dir: Ciro Guerra

Ema, dir: Pablo Larrain

Saturday Fiction, dir: Lou Ye

Martin Eden, dir: Pietro Marcello

La Mafia Non E Piu Quella Di Una Volta, dir: Franco Maresco

The Painted Bird, dir: Vaclav Marhoul

Il Sindaco Del Rione Sanita, dir: Mario Martone

Babyteeth, dir: Shannon Murphy

Joker, dir: Todd Phillips

J’Accuse, dir: Roman Polanski

The Laundromat, dir: Steven Soderbergh

OUT OF COMPETITION

Seberg, dir: Benedict Andrews

Vivere, dir: Francesco Archibugi

The Burnt Orange Heresy, dir: Giuseppe Capotondi

The King, dir: David Michod

OUT OF COMPETITION – SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Irreversible – Full verson, dir: Gaspar Noe

ZeroZeroZero

The New Pope, dir: Paolo Sorrentino

Never Just A Dream: Stanley Kubrick And Eyes Wide Shut, dir: Matt Wells

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

Woman, dirs.: Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova

Roger Waters Us + Them, dir: Sean Evans, Roger Waters

I Diari Di Angela – Noi Due Cineaste. Capitolo Secondo, dirs: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Citizen K, dir: Alex Gibney

Citizen Rosi, dirs: Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi

The Kingmaker, dir: Lauren Greenfield

State Funeral, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

Collective, dir: Alexander Nanau

45 Seconds Of Laughter, dir: Tim Robbins

HORIZONS

Zumiriki, dir: Osker Alegria

Blanco En Blanco, dir: Theo Court

Mes Jours De Gloire, dir: Antoine De Bary

Pelican Blood, dir: Katrin Gebbe

Un Fils, dir: Mehdi M Barsaouli

Nevia, dir: Nunzia De Stefano

Moffie, dir: Oliver Hermanus

Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, dir: Sahraa Karimi

Rialto, dir: Peter Mackie Burns

The Criminal Man, dir: Dmitry Mamuliya

Revenir, dir: Jessica Palud

Giants Being Lonely, dir: Grear Patterson

Verdict, dir: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Balloon, dir: Pema Tseden

Just 6.5, dir: Saeed Roustaee

Shadow Of Water, dir: Sanal Kumar

Sole, dir: Carlo Sironi

Atlantis, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

Madre, dir: Rodrigo Sorogoyen

SPECIAL EVENT

Goodbye Dragon Inn, dir: Tsai Ming-Liang

SCONFINI

Effeto Domino, dir: Alessandro Rossetto

Once More Unto The Breach, dirs: Federico Ferrone, Michele Manzolini

The Scarecrows, dir: Nouri Bouzid

Chiara Ferragni – Unposted, dir: Elisa Amoruso

VENICE CLASSICS

The Incredible Shrinking Man, dir: Jack Arnold

The Grim Reaper, dir: Bernardo Bertolucci

The Spider’s Strategem, dir: Bernardo Bertolucci

The Criminal Life Of Archibaldo De La Cruz, dir: Luis Bunuel

The Crossing Of The Rhine, dir: André Cayette

Maria Zef, dir Vittorio Cottafavi

Crash, dir: David Cronenberg

Francisca, dir: Manoeul De Oliveira

The House Is Black, dir: Forough Farrokhzad

The White Sheik, dir: Federico Fellini

Current, dir: Istvan Gaal

The Hills Of Marlik, dir: Ebrahim Golestan

Death Of A Bureaucrat, dir: Tomas Gutierrez Alea

Out Of The Blue, dir: Dennis Hopper

Ecstasy, dir: Gustav Machaty

Mauri, dir: Merata Mita

Pigeon Shoot, dir: Giuliano Montaldo

New York, New York, dir: Martin Scorsese

The Red Snowball Tree, dir: Vasiliy Shukshin

Way Of A Gaucho, dir: Jacques Tourneur