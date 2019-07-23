Venice Days Lineup Includes Toni Servillo, Cécile De France, Golshifteh Farahani & Fernando Meirelles-Produced Climate Change Doc

The Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days sidebar has unveiled its 2019 lineup with 11 movies in competition.

The section, which is modeled after Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar, comprises six first features and four films directed by women.

Competition highlights include Dominik Moll’s Seules Les Bêtes, which will open the strand on Wednesday, August 28; Jayro Bustamante’s La llorona; Japanese actor Joe Odagiri’s feature directorial debut They Say Nothing Stays the Same; and Fabienne Berthaud’s Un Monde Plus Grand, starring Cécile de France.

Also in competition, Corpus Christi comes from Polish director Jan Komasa; family saga Beware Of Children is by Norway’s Dag Johan Haugerud; Un Divan à Tunis, starring Golshifteh Farahani, is by Manele Labidi; Laos’ Venice debut comes with The Long Walk by Mattie Do; and U.S.-Philippines co-production Lingua Franca comes from Isabel Sandoval.

Comics artist Igort’s 5 è Il Numero Perfetto stars Toni Servillo, Carlo Buccirosso, and Valeria Golino, while the closing film will be Les Chevaux Voyageurs.

Stefano Cipani’s Mio Fratello Rincorre I Dinosauri, based on the novel by Giacomo Mazzariol, gets a special screening out of competition.

At the Villa degli Autori, there will be a gala for the premiere of climate change doc Great Green Wall which is fronted by singer and activist Inna Modja (pictured). Fernando Meirelles is an executive-producer on the UN-backed film. The lineup also includes the debut of up-and-coming Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala with You Will Die at 20, and U.S. filmmaker Phillip Youmans’ Burning Cane, which is screening out of competition. The Miu Miu Women’s Tales section includes shorts by Hailey Gates and Lynne Ramsay.

The Venice Days competition winner gets a €20,000 cash prize, selected by 28 young filmgoers, one from each country in the European Union.

The strand is directed by Giorgio Gosetti with Andrea Purgatori as president for the first time this year. The team said, “If any common thread is to be found in this assortment, you could say it’s the clash of cultures that reveals just how fragile the contemporary world is, torn as it is between a desire for uniformity and conformity and the vitality of ancestral roots, unbowed by mass culture.”