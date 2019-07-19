Veena Sud Sets Thriller Series ‘The Stranger’ At Quibi

Quibi continues its content spree with a new series from The Killing creator Veena Sud. She is set to create, write, direct and executive produce The Stranger, a shortform thriller from Fox 21 Television Studios.

The logline: An unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

The project is Sud’s first for Quibi since she signed last month to develop shows for the digital service run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. Along with creating the 2011-14 crime drama The Killing, Sud also was behind last year’s Netflix miniseries Seven Seconds. She also directed The Lie, a feature that premiered at Toronto last year, and earlier was a writer-producer for CBS’ Cold Case.

The Stranger is the latest series announcement for Quibi amid a slew of drama, comedy and unscripted projects it has announced in the past two weeks. They include cooking docuseries Shape of Pasta, competition series Biggest Little Cook-Off,Winos, a vineyard comedy from Thomas Lennon; a Varsity Blues revival, the female-wrestling docuseries Fight Like a Girl,Darren Criss musical comedy Royalties, Peter Farrelly comedyThe Now,drama series The Fugitive,psychological thriller Blood Orange and a pair of series from Doug Liman’s 30 Ninjas: sci-fi dramaDon’t Look Deeperand quasi-superhero taleCrazy Talented.