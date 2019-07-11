‘Varsity Blues’ Revival In Works At Quibi

Quibi is revisiting Varsity Blues. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform has put in development Varsity Blues, a modern take on the 1999 movie, with the film’s original producers Mike Tollin and Tova Laiter attachd.

The project will be penned by Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin’). Tollin, a producer on the 1999 film and John Gatins executive produce along with Tova Laiter.

Guber and Tollin’s MSM and Paramount Television co-produce for Quibi. Maia Glickman will oversee the project for MSM.

“For all those who cheered Mox’s refrain, ‘I don’t want your life,’ as well as all those who never heard of the West Canaan Coyotes, we’re thrilled to bring Varsity Blues to Quibi and into the 21st century!” Tollin said.

James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight, Paul Walker, Ron Lester, and Scott Caan starred in the film which follows a small-town 3A high school football team and their overbearing coach through a tumultuous season. Throughout the years, Van Der Beek’s “I don’t want your life” scene has remained a popular meme.

The film, distributed by Paramount Pictures, grossed $52 million domestic against its estimated $16 million budget despite mixed critical reviews.