Vancouver Film Festival Executive Director Jacqueline Dupuis Steps Down After Eight Years

Jacqueline Dupuis, executive director of the Vancouver International Film Festival, is stepping away from the event after eight years at the helm, it was announced today by the Vancouver International Film Festival Society.

Dupuis will leave to pursue other professional and personal interests after the 38th edition of the festival which will run September 26-October 11, 2019.

With a current annual operating budget of $5.5M+, VIFF has seen 40% growth of overall revenues during Dupuis’ tenure. The festival has seen double-digit growth in VIFF’s under-25 demographic and 25% new attendees to the organization. Dupuis has also led the redevelopment of the Vancouver International Film Centre.

In coming months Dupuis will continue to serve as an advisor to the board and senior leadership team. She succeeded long-time festival director Alan Franey as head of the festival.

“I joined VIFF inspired by the innovative spirit of Vancouver, it’s unique place in the world and powerful creative industries ecosystem,” said Dupuis.

She continued, “With a mission to develop a model for sustainability that would address rapidly changing content creation and consumption (and aging attendee demographics), I focused on expanding VIFF’s mission and programming to celebrate excellence in all areas of screen-based storytelling, strengthen creative industry ties and create unique events that would bring people together to share in the power of cinema. I’m proud to leave VIFF with all aspects of the business growing, having implemented a newly structured organizational model, and with a strong and talented team in place. The future of VIFF is bright and I’m excited to see how it continues to evolve.”

“Jacqueline leaves behind a legacy of transformation, and we are grateful for her contributions. We wish her well in her future endeavours and are pleased she will remain as executive director through the 2019 festival and an advisor during this period of transition,” said, Dave Hewitt, board chair.

Among the largest film festivals in North America in terms of screenings and attendance, VIFF presents around 350 films and events each year and hosts around 400 industry professionals. Last year’s festival winners included Shoplifters, Freaks and Edge Of The Knife.