ITV Boards ‘Van Der Valk’ Remake From Company Pictures & All3Media International

British broadcaster ITV and a slew of European networks have signed up to the remake of classic British detective drama Van Der Valk.

This comes after Deadline revealed in April that Safe and Mad Dogs actor Marc Warren will star in the reboot from The White Princess producer Company Pictures and All3Media International.

The three-part series will air on ITV in the UK, on Germany’s ARD, which co-commissioned the series with All3Media International, France Télévisions and NPO Netherlands.

Company and All3Media International are adapting the series that first aired in 1972 and ran for five seasons. Midsomer Murders writer Chris Murray is writing a three-part series of feature length episodes.

The show follows a street smart and unapologetic Dutch detective navigates the lively and enigmatic city of Amsterdam, solving mysterious crimes using astute human observation and inspired detection. The original series, which was produced by Thames Television for ITV, starred Barry Foster as Dutch detective Commissaris Piet/Simon Van Der Valk. It was loosely based on the novels by Nicolas Freeling. Warren will play the detective.

Van der Valk, which is co-produced by Dutch producer NL Film, will be produced by Michele Buck (Agatha Christie’s Poirot) and All3Media International boss Louise Pedersen, who oversees sales of the company’s slate of dramas including detective titles such as Midsomer Murders.

Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) stars alongside Warren as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman. The cast also includes Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back), Emma Fielding (Les Misérables), Kees Boot (Judas), Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), Frances Grey (Home Fires), Daniel Lapaine (The Durrells), Stephanie Leonidas (Snatch), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch) and Vineeta Rishi (Line of Duty).

Michele Buck, Company Pictures Executive Producer, said, “It’s thrilling to be recreating Van der Valk, a contemporary detective series with attractive, intriguing characters, danger and humour – and a fantastic backdrop in Amsterdam. We are delighted to be working with All3media international and ARD as commissioners – and are very proud that, as we start filming, we already have further partners in place whilst still in production.”