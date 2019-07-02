How To Watch U.S.-England In The Women’s World Cup Semifinals Online & On TV

Team USA continues its run in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup today with a showdown against England in the semifinals. Kickoff is at 3 PM ET/noon PT on Fox from Stade de Lyon in France, with JP Dellacamera handling play-by-play duties alongside Aly Wagner, and Alex Curry on the sidelines.

The game is also available streaming live on Fox Sports’ website and the Fox Sports App, and live on Spanish-language Telemundo, as well as streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes and NBC Sports apps.

The winner of today’s showdown faces the winner of the other semifinal being played Wednesday between the Netherlands and Sweden (3 PM ET/noon PT, FS1) in Sunday’s final. The U.S. is the defending champion.

For U.S.-England, coverage today on Fox begins at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT from the network’s Paris studio with host Rob Stone and panelists Heather O’Reilly, Kelly Smith, Ari Hingst, Eni Aluko and Alexi Lalas. Jenny Taft concurrently co-hosts pre- and postgame coverage from Lyon alongside Karina LeBlanc.

It’s been a strong tournament for defending champ Team USA, which means a strong tournament for Fox Sports ratings. Through the quarterfinals, the coverage on Fox and FS1 is averaging 1.26M viewers, up 10% compared with 2015 and 51% compared with 2011 (804,000), according to Nielsen.

The U.S.’ 2-1 victory over host France in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon scored 6.12M viewers on Fox, up 7% over the U.S.-China quarterfinal in 2015 that aired in primetime. It was the most most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on record in the U.S.